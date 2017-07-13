× Carmel office complex evacuated after at least 14 people fall ill due to unknown odor

CARMEL, Ind. – An office complex in Carmel has been evacuated after at least 14 people fell ill due to an unusual odor.

The office complex is located at 10401 North Meridian Street, and it was evacuated after several people started felling ill around 10:30 a.m.

Paramedics and the fire department arrived at the scene to evaluate patients and try to determine the cause of the abrupt illnesses.

According to the Carmel Fire Department PIO, at least eight people are being transported from the scene by ambulance.

Carmel Fire’s Hazardous Materials Team is using monitors and going through every room as part of this ongoing investigation.