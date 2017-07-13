Celebrate National French Fry Day with buffalo chicken campfire fries

Posted 5:27 AM, July 13, 2017, by

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Buffalo Chicken Campfire Fries

Yield: Comfortably serves 4 people

 Ingredients
  • 1 pound frozen french fires
  • 1 cup chicken, diced
  • 1/2 cup buffalo sauce
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1/2 cup blue cheese
  • 2 green onions, chopped

Directions

  1. Lay out two large sheets of aluminum foil and spray top layer with nonstick spray.
  2. Dump frozen french fries onto aluminum foil and fold into a packet. The top can be open.
  3. Cook over hot coals for about 15 minutes.
  4. While fries are heating, combine chicken and buffalo sauce.
  5. Carefully remove fries from coals and add 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken mixture, the remaining cheddar cheese, and the blue cheese.
  6. Return packet of french fries to hot coals and heat until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.