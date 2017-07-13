Celebrate National French Fry Day with buffalo chicken campfire fries

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen
Buffalo Chicken Campfire Fries
Yield: Comfortably serves 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 pound frozen french fires
- 1 cup chicken, diced
- 1/2 cup buffalo sauce
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, divided
- 1/2 cup blue cheese
- 2 green onions, chopped
Directions
- Lay out two large sheets of aluminum foil and spray top layer with nonstick spray.
- Dump frozen french fries onto aluminum foil and fold into a packet. The top can be open.
- Cook over hot coals for about 15 minutes.
- While fries are heating, combine chicken and buffalo sauce.
- Carefully remove fries from coals and add 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, buffalo chicken mixture, the remaining cheddar cheese, and the blue cheese.
- Return packet of french fries to hot coals and heat until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.