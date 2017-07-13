Dirty Dining: Live roaches repeatedly found at south side restaurant and grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A south side restaurant and grocery store is working to improve its standing with the health department after inspectors found live roaches and dead mice inside the facility.

Tienda Don Miguel, located at 3940 S. Keystone Avenue, was given a $1250 fine on May 2, 2017 for 11 critical and 36 non-critical violations. The issues included things like dead mice found on the floor under milk crates.

Then on June 15, the health inspector found live roaches behind the dairy coolers, near the meat cutting area and in the kitchen. The inspection records also cite mouse droppings behind the dairy cooler and on the floors under all the shelving in the bakery.

We talked to some of the customers as they left the store. One woman told us she had no idea about the violations.

"I think I’m not coming back again," Judy Morales said.

Also in June, the health department received a complaint from a customer who said she purchased meat at Tienda Don Miguel and found a roach on the package. The health inspector went back out to the facility, talked to the owners and verified the complaint.

So, the Dirty Dining team went undercover at the store Thursday. While we did not see any live roaches, we did spot some dead bugs on the ground between coolers.

A man who works at a business in the same plaza as Tienda Don Miguel told us he's not surprised about the problems.

"I’ve come in early and just seen a couple things crawling around in front of the door," Victor Reese said.

We went into the store to get answers from management. An employee told us the manager would not be in Thursday and that no one in a management position was available to talk to our us. Our request to see the kitchen was denied.

The owners told the health department they hired a pest control company to service their facility once a week to reduce the pest problem.

A follow up inspection on June 29 revealed all the critical violations were addressed, according to a health department spokesperson. But, a few non-critical issues still needed to be fixed.

Tienda Don Miguel has paid its fine.