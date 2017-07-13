Huntington Bank offering $20,000 reward after Lawrence branch robbed

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Authorities in Lawrence are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank branch on July 6.

Police say they are looking for two suspects after the branch, located in the 1100 block of Pendleton Pike, indicated two males entered and demanded money.

The first suspect is described as a 6′ tall male with a thin build. The second suspect is a 6′ 2” tall male with a solid build.

Police say both were completely covered in dark clothing. A dye pack was deployed inside the getaway vehicle, described as a white Mercedes Benz that was reportedly stolen in a carjacking.

The vehicle was reportedly covered in a nearby neighborhood.

Huntington Bank is offering up to a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for this robbery.

The FBI and Lawrence police are investigating this incident jointly.

Anyone with knowledge of this robbery or those responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.