IMPD investigating shooting that left man in critical condition near 34th and Georgetown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on the city’s west side Thursday.

Officers found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near a gas station at the intersection of 34th Street and Georgetown Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. IMPD is not sure if that’s where the man was actually shot.

The man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

