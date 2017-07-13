× Johnson County focuses on cleaning up after flooding

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN- An area hit hard with rain and storms this week is focusing on cleaning up and looking forward.

The director of Johnson County Emergency Management, Stephanie Sichting, said though water has receded a lot, there was still standing water in fields and drainage ditches as the threat of more rain loomed Thursday evening.

“We’re gonna be out monitoring the levels of the creeks and streams and make sure that and go do the roads because there’s a lot of standing water still in the fields and in the drainage ditches, so that’s gonna mean they’re gonna come back over the roads again if we get a lot of rain,” Sichting said.

County officials said this week high water impacted more than 60 roads, forced evacuations of apartments and closed the county’s west annex building.

Sichting said the building will open back up to the public Friday. She said moving forward, they’ll monitor areas they saw flood this week sooner. She said she also would like to get more barriers and cones for roadways and plans to look at what grants could help purchase them.

Right now, county officials are warning residents to stay off of waterways and call the health department if they have wells for water testing. Residents can also receive tetanus shots Friday at Franklin Middle School.