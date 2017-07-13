LIST: Five family-friendly summer activities in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Looking for some fun, family-friendly activities to do this summer? We put together a list of a few that everyone can enjoy.

​​​1. Butterfly Kaleidoscope at Indianapolis Zoo

Enjoy a warm, 5,000 square foot indoor garden containing more than 40 species of butterflies!

WHERE: Indianapolis Zoo White River Gardens, Hilbert Conservatory

WHEN: March 17-Sept. 10

ZOO ADMISSION COST: Adult (13+) – $20.70, Children – $15.70, Children under 2 are free.

Buy tickets here.

More information can be found here.

2. Mini Golf at Indianapolis Museum of Art

Following its success last summer, Mini Golf at the IMA is back! This year, guests are invited to explore the “Natural World” with holes centered around animals, geology, and bodies of water.

WHERE: Indianapolis Museum of Art

WHEN: May 26 – Sept. 4

MUSEUM ADMISSION COST: Adult (18+) – $18, Children – $10, Children under 5 are free.

Admission Information here

More information can be found here.

3. Interactive Circus at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Experience a three-ring interactive circus with juggling, a virtual reality tight rope, costumes and more!

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

WHEN: Feb. 18 – Nov. 26

COST: Ticket prices vary. Updated prices can be found here.

More information can be found here.

4. Canal Nights at Indiana State Museum

The public is invited to enjoy games, art, science and fun from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Indiana State Museum canal. Each Wednesday offers a different kind of hands-on experience for all ages.

WHERE: Canal side of the Indiana State Museum

WHEN: Every Wednesday night in June and July, 6-8 p.m.

COST: Free and open to public.

More information can be found here.

5. Indianapolis Indians Home Games

Come out to Victory Field to support you Indianapolis Indians at any of their upcoming home games!

July games:

Thursday, July 13 vs. Louisville @7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 14 vs. Louisville @7:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 vs. Louisville @7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 vs. Louisville @ 1:35 p.m.

Monday, July 24 vs. Rochester @7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 vs. Rochester @7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 vs. Rochester @1:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 vs. Rochester @7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 28 vs. Pawtucket @5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 vs. Pawtucket @7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 vs. Pawtucket @1:35 p.m.

August games:

Monday, August 7 vs. Buffalo @7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8 vs. Buffalo @7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9 vs. Buffalo @1:35 p.m.

Thursday, August 10 vs. Syracuse @7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 11 vs. Syracuse @7:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 12 vs. Syracuse @7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 13 vs. Syracuse @1:35 p.m.

Monday, August 21 vs. Louisville @7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22 vs. Louisville @7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23 vs. Louisville @7:05 p.m.

Thursday, August 24 vs. Louisville @7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 25 vs. Columbus @7:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 26 vs. Columbus @7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 27 vs. Columbus @1:35 p.m.

COST: Ticket prices vary. Updated prices can be found here.

More information can be found here.