One more round of rain and storms before pattern settles down!

Rain already on Live Guardian Radar this morning moving across our northern communities. Nothing severe but adding already to some very rain-soaked areas, where flooding continues in spots. This will pass to the east and most areas will be just fine to begin our Thursday morning. It appears that a lot of us will remain dry for the morning and early afternoon hours. The greatest threat for heavy rain and severe storms will be from 2:00pm through 8:00pm this afternoon. Like much of the week, strong gusts and healthy rainfall totals could create more issues. We will track as needed throughout the day.

Drier air punches through on Friday and humidity will drop through the afternoon, making for a much better AND DRIER day! The weekend looks great and next week looks hot…