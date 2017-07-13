× Paving project starts this weekend at I-465 & I-69/ Binford Boulevard ramps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Contractors plan to begin work this weekend on a $1.7 million pavement repair and resurfacing contract for the various Interstate 69 ramps at the I-465 and 82nd Street interchanges on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Work will begin this weekend on the eastbound/southbound I-465 ramp to southbound Binford Boulevard (Exit 37A). The ramp is scheduled to close at 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 and open before 6 a.m. on Monday, July 17. During the closure, traffic will be directed north on I-69 to 82nd Street (Exit 201) to return southbound on I-69 and Binford Boulevard.

Workers will make full-depth pavement repairs before resurfacing the ramps. Weather permitting, lane and ramp closures will be scheduled during overnights and weekends throughout construction. Overnight closures may be scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and weekend closures may be scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Fridays until 6 a.m. on Mondays.

Specific locations of work and times of closures will be announced in advance. Posted and electronic message signs will be used to notify motorists of closures and detour routes.

Motorists should be alert for workers in the area, avoid distractions and abide by reduced work zone speed limits.

All work on the project is expected to be complete by October.