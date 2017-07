× Police find body Thursday morning along Riverbluff Trail in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a body was found Thursday morning along Riverbluff Trail in Logansport.

Authorities are awaiting results of an autopsy for a cause of death and identification.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

