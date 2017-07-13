Ray’s Grilled Turkey-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- We all know Ray is an excellent news anchor, but did you know he also has excellent cooking skills?

We've been featuring some bonafide talent in the kitchen for Masterchefs week.. So we put our FOX59 Masterchef to the test.

Ray showed us how to make his special Grilled Turkey-Stuffed Poblano Peppers.

Check out his recipe below:

Ingredients

1 lb ground turkey

4 large poblano peppers, washed

1 garlic, minced

1 small onion

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp cayenne powder

1 tbsp virgin olive oil

4 oz soft cream cheese

6 tbsp 4-Mexican cheese

Directions

1. Spread olive oil in a medium nonstick skillet and on medium heat.

2. Sauté onion, garlic; add ground turkey, garlic salt, cumin, pepper, chili powder and cayenne and cook until meat is browned.

3. Add cream cheese, mix well and simmer on low for about 5 minutes.

4. Cut the peppers in half lengthwise, and remove all seeds. Spoon meat mixture into each pepper half and place on grill on medium heat for 25 minutes. Top each with 1 tbsp cheese.