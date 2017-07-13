Ray’s Spicy Turkey-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb ground turkey
  • 4 large poblano peppers, washed
  • 1 garlic, minced
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 tsp garlic salt
  • 1 tbsp cumin powder
  • 1 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp cayenne powder
  • 1 tbsp virgin olive oil
  • 4 oz soft cream cheese
  • 6 tbsp 4-Mexican cheese

Directions:

1. Spread olive oil in a medium nonstick skillet and on medium heat.
2. Sauté onion, garlic; add ground turkey, garlic salt, cumin, pepper, chili powder and cayenne and cook until meat is browned.
3. Add cream cheese, mix well and simmer on low for about 5 minutes.
4. Cut the peppers in half lengthwise, and remove all seeds. Spoon meat mixture into each pepper half and place on grill on medium heat for 25 minutes. Top each with 1 tbsp cheese.