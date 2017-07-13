× Ray’s Spicy Turkey-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Ray’s Spicy Turkey-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Ingredients:

1 lb ground turkey

4 large poblano peppers, washed

1 garlic, minced

1 small onion

1 tsp garlic salt

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp cayenne powder

1 tbsp virgin olive oil

4 oz soft cream cheese

6 tbsp 4-Mexican cheese

Directions:

1. Spread olive oil in a medium nonstick skillet and on medium heat.

2. Sauté onion, garlic; add ground turkey, garlic salt, cumin, pepper, chili powder and cayenne and cook until meat is browned.

3. Add cream cheese, mix well and simmer on low for about 5 minutes.

4. Cut the peppers in half lengthwise, and remove all seeds. Spoon meat mixture into each pepper half and place on grill on medium heat for 25 minutes. Top each with 1 tbsp cheese.