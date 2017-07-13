Flash Flood Warning issued for Lawrence County until 2:45 p.m.

Senate Judiciary head wants Trump Jr. to testify before committee

Posted 12:36 PM, July 13, 2017, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 03: Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally for his father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, at Ahern Manufacturing on November 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump Jr. urged people to vote for his father during early voting, which ends on November 4 in the battleground state, and on Election Day November 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he’s sending a letter to Donald Trump Jr. to ask him to testify.

Sen. Chuck Grassley says he’d subpoena the president’s eldest son if necessary. The Iowa Republican says he wants Trump Jr. to appear “pretty soon,” and it could be as early as next week.

Trump Jr. released emails this week from 2016 in which he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that could have damaged Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The panel is investigating Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Grassley wouldn’t say what he wants to hear from the president’s eldest son, but said members aren’t restricted “from asking anything they want to ask.”