Stroms again Thursday evening; Refreshing change before the hottest of the year

Storms again Thursday evening; Refreshing change before the hottest of the year

STORM THREAT

The atmosphere is unstable. The high amounts of humidity and the heating of the day combined with and approaching cold front will increase the thunderstorms and the threat of them through 7 pm this evening. Since 3 pm scatted thunderstorms are developing. A few strong storms are possible early this evening but no widespread severe storms are expected.

HEAVY RAINFALL

This is as high as the dew point ever gets in the summer month in central Indiana. These afternoon numbers are more typical of central America and are very rare. The fact that clouds hold back the afternoon temperatures is a real savior but even with the clouds the heat index has topped 103-degrees in Terre Haute.

The amount of humidity will be tapped into by these scattered storms and will produce locally heavy rain fall. A few Flash Flood warning could be issued later this evening and early tonight.

Summer 2017 is now 5″ above normal and the 11th wettest summer on record to date. July’s rainfall is now over twice the normal and the wettest July in 5 years.

REFRESHING CHANGE

A cold front will pass through the state this evening and bring a wind shift across the state. This will be a welcome felling once it passes. The humidity levels will take a dive and more drier and milder air will flow into the state for the fourth straight weekend.

HOT AND DRY

The long ranger forecast is a hot one! The upper level DOME of HEAT will spread east and take up a large portion of real estate across the nation. High temperatures are to surge and will reach the middle 90s by Wednesday and Thursday – the hottest so far this summer.

The air will sink and heat under the upper level high pressure and keep us dry. An extended spell of dry weather will be likely starting Saturday through next Thursday!