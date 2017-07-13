× UPDATE: Two girls killed after teenage driver crashes car into Clinton County home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – Two girls were killed and several others were injured when a teenage driver traveled off the roadway and struck a house in Clinton County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of West County Road 300 North at the home of Dennis and Bridget Fullerton.

When Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, they found a white vehicle in the living room. Several people were still in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Fullerton’s family members told FOX59 two sisters, ages 17 and 9, were watching TV in the living room when the car crashed into the house. They were killed on impact.

Their mother, Bridget, 37, was walking into the room as the car came crashing through the home; she was taken to an Indianapolis hospital via air ambulance.

The family’s son was upstairs at the time of the crash, and he was uninjured. Dennis was not home when it happened.

Investigators tell us the driver of the vehicle is 17-years-old. All people in the car were juveniles, and they were treated with non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

The home has major damage, and local members of the Fullerton’s church secured their home.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been impounded by authorities.

Officials tell us this is an active investigation, and all information will be sent to the prosecutor for review.