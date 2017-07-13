× Victor Oladipo set to play second NBA game in Africa

NEW YORK, NY. – The NBA announced Thursday the full rosters for the NBA Africa Game 2017, the league’s second ever game in Africa.

New Pacer Victor Oladipo was named to Team Africa with other talented players like Joel Embiid, Serge Ibaka, Gorgui Dieng, Clint Capela, Dennis Schroder and many more.

The game takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa.

They will be facing Team World, lead by stars Dirk Nowitzki and Kemba Walker. Other players on the team include DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Drummond, Kristaps Porzingis and more.

“Basketball is witnessing explosive growth in Africa. Our return to Johannesburg this summer is part of the league’s continued commitment to bring the authentic NBA experience to fans around the world,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The first NBA Africa Game took place in 2015 at the sold-out Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.