× Watch Star Wars as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performs the iconic soundtrack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Star Wars fans will be able to experience the films in a whole new way thanks to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Starting in 2018, the local orchestra will perform John Williams’ iconic soundtracks to “Star Wars: A New Hope” and “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” live as the films play on screen.

Mark your calendars now. “A New Hope” will come to the Hilbert Circle Theatre from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2018, while performances of “The Empire Strikes Back” will take place from March 14 to March 17, 2019.

The ISO is among the first orchestras worldwide to bring this one-of-a-kind concert experience to audiences, thanks to a multi-year contract with Disney. The orchestra has previously performed similar concerts to the Harry Potter films.

“We are elated to bring these beloved films to Indiana audiences as they have never experienced them before,” said ISO Chief Executive Officer Gary Ginstling. “The popularity of our Film + Orchestra series is proof that there is nothing like watching your favorite movies with our talented musicians providing the soundtrack, and I am certain Star Wars fans of all ages will enjoy this unique experience.”

ISO subscribers and donors (of $500 or more) will have access to an exclusive presale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9. Public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16. For the latest information on the Star Wars Film Concert, visit indianapolissymphony.org or call the ISO Box Office at 317-639-4300.