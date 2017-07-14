× Attacked resident shoots assailant on city’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An alleged robbery suspect was shot and seriously wounded by his intended victim late Thursday on the city’s far east side.

The incident unfolded shortly before 11 p.m. in the 3200 block of Milford Rd. That’s where investigating police officers and medics found a male believed to be in his 20’s with a gunshot wound. The suspect had jumped a man who had just arrived at the residence, according to police.

A fight ensued, including a gun belonging either to the homeowner or the assailant — police aren’t sure. Ultimately, the targeted victim shot the suspect in the back. Investigators on-scene say the victim exhibited signs of paralysis and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

A woman and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting and were uninjured.

A police spokesman called the shooting an isolated incident, and investigators do not believe it was a random attack.