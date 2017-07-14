× Brides-to-be frustrated as Alfred Angelo abruptly shuts down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It is the ultimate wedding nightmare.

Dozens of Alfred Angelo Bridal stores closed overnight nationwide leaving brides everywhere scrambling to find their dresses.

The major closing includes the Alfred Angelo store at Castleton Square Mall. We found a ‘Store Closed’ sign taped on the front door. It also reads ‘We shipped everything we had in the store to your house’ and ‘We are so sorry. We knew NOTHING.’

The sign also included an email address customers could write to for more information: predmond@stearnsweaver.com

Kodi Burdsall bought her dress at the Elegance Boutique in Pittsboro which exclusively sells Alfred Angelo designer gowns. But her gown hadn’t shipped yet. Now she doesn’t think she will ever see it again and her wedding is 12 weeks away.

“It was super frustrating,” she said. “I’ve gotta figure something out.”

Eventually, she spoke to the owner of the boutique and was told there were 32 other brides also waiting for a dress.

Burdsall said the owner told her she could pick another dress in the store for free or receive a full refund. She said, the owner also told her she was having trouble getting a hold of anyone with the company and said she would have to close the store.

“I hate that for them. They have families that they have to take care of,” she said. “They’ve kind of really screwed everybody over with it.”