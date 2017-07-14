Carmel woman calls off $30K wedding, invites homeless to reception

CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel woman who was supposed to get married this weekend will instead be spending the day helping the homeless, the IndyStar reports.

Purdue University pharmacy student Sarah Cummins, 25, has spent the past two years planning her dream wedding. She’s spent years saving and working overtime to pay for the $30,000 extravaganza.

But last week she called it all off for reasons she would rather not say. Not only was she left with a broken heart, but she was also left with a nonrefundable contract for a venue and a plated dinner for 170 guests Saturday night at the Ritz Charles in Carmel.

“It was really devastating to me. I called everyone, canceled, apologized, cried, called vendors, cried some more, and then I started feeling really sick about just throwing away all the food I ordered for the reception,” Cummins told the IndyStar.

The thought occurred to her that she could actually use the food to serve those less fortunate and bring purpose to her pain.

She worked with Ritz Charles event planner Maddie LaDow to rearrange the reception area, and she started contacting homeless shelters in Indianapolis and Noblesville to invite residents to the reception.

Cummins arranged for two buses to pick up about 150 residents and their families.

The dinner will take place outdoors in the garden pavilion because Cummins said that’s initially where she wanted to get married, but she didn’t want to risk bad weather.

The residents from the homeless shelter will dine on bourbon-glazed meatballs, goat cheese and roasted garlic bruschetta, chicken breast with artichokes and Chardonnay cream.

For dessert, there’s wedding cake, of course.

“I will at least have some kind of happy memory to pull from. I’ve worked so many weekends and so much overtime to pay for this, I wanted to make sure it would be the perfect wedding,” Cummins told the IndyStar.

Cummins said if she’s not too emotional, she plans to stay for the dinner with her mom and her two sisters.

After the dinner, Cummins will leave for the Dominican Republic on her honeymoon by herself.

“I’m going by myself. I’m nervous, but I feel like it will be really good strength-building for me. I want that time alone,” Cummins said.