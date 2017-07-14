× Couple found with 111 cats in Muncie home pleads guilty to neglect

MUNCIE, Ind. — A central Indiana couple who lived in a house with 111 cats pleaded guilty to child neglect charges but avoided any jail time.

A Delaware County judge on Thursday ordered a one-year suspended sentence and 35 hours of community service for both. The Muncie Star Press reports they were charged last August over the conditions of their home in Daleville where they lived with their daughter.

The wife agreed during the court hearing with defense attorney Lon Bryan’s assessment that she became overwhelmed dealing with her mother’s deteriorating medical condition and the many animals. Authorities were called the house after the 75-year-old woman died.

The couple said they completed a parenting course under the direction of Child Protective Services.