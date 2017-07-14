Couple says they woke up to intruder caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- Police are investigating after an Indianapolis couple said they woke up to find an intruder on their surveillance system.

Ashley Howard and Matthew Benales said they want to warn others in hopes of preventing any more break ins.

"Nobody knows how that feels until it happens to them and it's really traumatizing," Howard said.

She said early Thursday morning she woke up because of her puppy. When she tried to help him, though, she said she saw a man heading down the staircase that was not Benales, her boyfriend. She didn't say anything, but instead woke up Benales.

"I tried to stay calm for her sake," he said.

The couple said they text 911, then watched the man moved through their home on the app for their security system on their phone. The video shows a man shining a flash light around their living room, and walking out of the room with a bag.

"I had no idea what to do. I hate to say it but we had no type of protection up there, we didn't know what he had," Howard said.

The couple believes this isn't the first break-in, though. They said they started noticing valuables missing around Father's Day and again after the 4th of July. That's when they decided to install a camera.

Police said they've taken two burglary reports and a credit card fraud report to the home on the south side.

But for the couple, it's about more than the items they're now missing.

"It's like they took away our sense of security. This is supposed to be where we stay, it's supposed to be our home and now it's like we have been walking on egg shells," Howard said.

Police said if you have any information about this incident to call them or Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.