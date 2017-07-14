× Lower humidity and a lot of dry time for the next few days

Happy Friday! A few showers and thunderstorms are on going this morning south of the city. Isolated rain will continue until mid morning as a cold front moves south through Indiana.

Behind the front drier air moves in, meaning lower humidity this afternoon! It won’t feel steamy for the next couple days. Afternoon temperatures are also running a little cooler, topping out in the lower 80s.

The weekend looks great! Mostly sunny skies Saturday and a few showers possible Sunday as a front moves into the state. Temperatures really heat up next week, hitting the 90s!