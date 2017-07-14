× Man accused of killing Lafayette art teacher found not guilty

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man accused of killing a northern Indiana elementary school art teacher has been acquitted of murder and other charges.

According to a statement released by the Tippecanoe County prosecutor, jurors deliberated about nine hours starting Thursday, reaching a verdict early Friday in the case against 19-year-old Darius Javon Printup. He also was acquitted of firearms charges.

Authorities say Printup fatally shot 52-year-old Kristi Redmon in October after she answered her door in Lafayette. The then-18-year-old Printup was arrested and charged with murder.

Defense lawyer Mike Troemel told jurors during closing arguments that Printup was looking for people who stole his drugs that night. Troemel said another man shot her.

Prosecutors had accused Printup of killing Redmon because he believed she lied to him and was hiding the people who stole the drugs.