Pacers release forward Georges Niang

Posted 6:20 PM, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 06:37PM, July 14, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets grabs a rebound against Georges Niang #32 of the Indiana Pacers during their game at the Barclays Center on October 28, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have waived 2016 second-round pick Georges Niang.

The forward played in 23 games last season, averaging 0.9 points per game off the bench.

He also made six regular season starts for the Pacers G League affiliate in Fort Wayne, averaging 19.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Iowa State star played for Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg where he averaged over 20 PPG in his senior season.

He tweeted out a thank you to Indiana for his time with the Pacers.

Niang becomes the latest roster move of new GM Chad Buchanan and Kevin Pritchard.

The Pacers also officially announced Friday they acquired point guard Cory Joseph in a trade with Toronto.

We are very excited to acquire Cory,” said Kevin Pritchard.  “He has been on our radar for a while.  With Darren Collison and Cory we have two solid, veteran point guards who fit our culture of playing hard and unselfish.”