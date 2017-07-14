× Video shows IPS’ vision for high school experience; new sessions for public input announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) released a video this week they say will help illustrate the administrations vision for the IPS high school experience as some students are being transitioned due to a few schools being recommended for closure.

IPS says it is offering more college and career options and 100 percent school choice by the 2018-19 school year.

The IPS plan includes:

Retaining Arsenal Technical High School, Crispus Attucks High School, George Washington High School and Shortridge High School

Converting Arlington High School into a middle school during the day and an evening high school after regular school hours, and relocating some district administrative offices into the building

Converting Northwest High School to a middle school and relocating the Newcomer Program and some district administrative offices into the building

Closing Broad Ripple High School for sale and community reuse and relocating Visual & Performing Arts and Humanities programing to Shortridge High School

Closing John Marshall Middle School, the Facilities Maintenance Department building and Forest Manor for sale and community reuse

The remaining schools will offer new Career-Themed Academies. The academies are meant to empower students to make informed career and college decisions.

IPS will also host a new round of forums for community input. The deadline to sign up to speak during the public comment session is noon on the day of the meeting. You can sign up to speak here.

Tuesday, July 18

5:30 p.m.

Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts and Humanities

115 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, Ind.

Thursday, July 20

5:30 p.m.

John Marshall Community High School

10101 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, Ind.

Tuesday, August 29

5:30 p.m.

Arlington Community High School

4825 N. Arlington Ave.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Thursday, August 31

5:30 p.m.

Northwest Community High School

5525 W. 34th St., Indianapolis, Ind.