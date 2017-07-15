× Body of 74-year-old man found in Raccoon Lake

ROCKVILLE, Ind. – Conservation officers recovered the body of a 74-year-old male victim Friday afternoon from Raccoon Lake.

Authorities say Ronnie Gore, of Covington, jumped off a boat to swim and appeared to be struggling briefly before disappearing underwater. Witnesses were able to give officers an approximate location to where Covington entered the water.

Conservation officers used sonar technology to locate Mr. Gore’s body, which was recovered by the dive team at 6:42 p.m.

No foul play is reportedly suspected at this time.