Flat12 Bierwerks celebrates Christmas in July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Christmas is still a few months away, but that doesn't mean we can't go ahead and celebrate it in July!

Flat12 Bierwerks is once again hosting their "Christmas in July Beer Fest" on Saturday, July 22nd. At the festival, the brewery will be releasing "Pinko," their Russian Imperial Stout. This year, you'll be able to taste a variety of barrel-aged versions of the brew.

Christmas in July kicks off at noon, and ends at 4 p.m. For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, click here.