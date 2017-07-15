Hundreds stand and demand justice for Aaron Bailey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of people gathered at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday afternoon to unite together and demand justice for the police action shooting that killed 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Two IMPD Officers shot and killed Bailey June 29th following a traffic stop.

“This isn’t just a black issue. This is a Hoosier issue. This is a faith issue. This is an issue that impacts the LGBTQ community and together we are going to hold the city accountable to make sure we see some justice in this situation,” rally organizer and Don’t Sleep founder Dominic Dorsey said.

Dorsey along with the Bailey family led the rally that included speakers from other organizations including IndyCAN and Indy Pride.

Dorsey said he believes to truly see justice served in this case there are some institutional changes that need to be made within the city government.

He believes that Marion County officials would struggle to remain unbiased in this investigation and is fighting to see a special prosecutor appointed to the Bailey investigation.

And while he acknowledged and appreciated both IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett publically calling for improvements to police training, he’d like to have a timeline of when those changes could be implemented.

“We’d like those statements to be followed up with some actionable deadlines,” Dorsey said. “We know they have admitted they want to see changes made. We need to know when those changes will happen.”

The Bailey family also spoke at the event Saturday. Aaron Bailey’s sister, Kimberly Brown, said while the last two weeks have been filled with tears, the rally gave the family a sign of hope.

“(The rally) made my heart smile. It was awesome to see all the support, to see signs saying justice for Aaron Baily. That made us feel good,” Brown said. “This is just not our cry. This is a cry for the nation. A cry to everyone.”

Brown added this has been a very difficult time for her and her family and they are just hoping someone is held responsible for the death of her brother.

“We want answers. We want, we need something to happen. We need to hear what’s going to happen. We need to know what’s going on,” Brown said. “We want justice. If it’s time served than that’s what we want.”

Currently, IMPD and the FBI are investigating the Bailey shooting and both officers involved are on paid administrative leave.