Job fair set for job openings at Toyota’s Indiana factory

PRINCETON, Ind. — A staffing company is starting efforts to fill about 400 job openings coming with an expansion of Toyota’s southwestern Indiana factory.

Toyota announced in January its plans for a $600 million investment at the Princeton assembly plant to boost production of the Highlander SUV.

The Aerotek staffing company says it is holding a job fair Tuesday at the state’s WorkOne office in Evansville, with positions lasting up to 6 years available and pay starting at $17.05 an hour. Applications can also be submitted online.

Toyota expects the Princeton factory will be operating at its new capacity by fall 2019. The plant about 25 miles north of Evansville currently has about 5,000 workers and also builds Sequoia SUVs and Sienna minivans.