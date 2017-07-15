× Purdue collects record $352M in donations over past year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University says it collected nearly $352 million in donations over the past year, topping the previous record to contributions to the school.

Purdue says that money came from some 85,000 individual donors, along with corporations and foundations. The total collected during the fiscal year ending June 30 exceeded the previous fundraising record of about $343 million set two years ago.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports that Purdue’s past-year fundraising mark is only $34 million more than what the school is receiving in state money for 2017-18.

Purdue vice president for development Amy Noah says the university is grateful for the state funding, but the private donations help it attract top faculty members, offer more student financial aid and provide state-of-the-art facilities