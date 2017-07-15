× Scattered t-storm chance returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been a pleasant day with dew points in the low 60s and highs near 80 degrees.

We’ll have a mostly clear sky overnight with patchy fog developing. Lows will be in the low 60s with light west, southwest winds.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s with an increase in cloud cover. Dew points will go up to the upper 60s so it will be more humid. A cold front will approach from the north in the afternoon and evening and bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Some of the storms may be strong to severe with the ingredients favoring a threat for large hail and damaging winds. Heavy rainfall will accompany any t-storm. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

The cold front will usher in slightly cooler air for Monday while the middle part of the week looks hot. A ridge of high pressure will build and temperatures will go up to the low to mid-90s. Rain chances will once again return Thursday night into Friday. –Danielle Dozier