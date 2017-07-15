× Sunny and comfortable Saturday with low humidity

Happy Saturday! Temperatures are refreshing this morning, starting off in the low 60s! Drier air moved in yesterday and it will stay with us today keeping our humidity low.

Afternoon highs are right at seasonal averages in the low to mid 80s. A sunny Saturday on the way with high pressure dominating our weather today.

Tomorrow a cold front will slide into the state, bringing partly cloudy skies and spotty afternoon showers.

Temperatures heat up next week, returning to the 90s! Most of the week will be dry with a spotty shower possible Wednesday and Thursday. Friday our rain chances go up as another system moves into Indiana.