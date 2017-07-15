Trash transfer center catches fire late Friday night
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Authorities responded to a building fire late Friday night on the northwest side.
Both the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Pike Fire Department responded to Rock Hampton Transfer, a trash transfer center, near 91st and Rock Transfer, shortly after 11 p.m.
They say an employee arrived at 11 p.m. and saw smoke.
The last employee had left around 8 p.m.
Authorities say the building was empty, and the fire was contained to the southwest corner of the building, and smoke could be seen all the way from I-465.
The fire is currently under investigation.