× Woman in serious condition after shooting on south west side, IMPD and SWAT still on-scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is in serious condition after a shooting on the south west side.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a person shot near the 1300 block of South Belmont Avenue.

Police arrived on-scene and found a woman shot in the jaw.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

IMPD and SWAT remain on-scene.

We will update as more information becomes available.