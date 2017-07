× Woman Shot in Face on southwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS, IND – Metro Police continue to investigate a shooting in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue Saturday morning.

Police got the call a little after 3 a.m. for reports of a woman shot in the face. She was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is in stable condition.

SWAT team members were also called to the scene, and could be heard yelling orders at a nearby home. No word if the suspect is inside that home.

This is a developing story.