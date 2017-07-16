× A chance of storms Sunday night and turning hot next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! Central Indiana is quiet as of 4 p.m. but the atmosphere favors a few showers and storms through this evening as a cold front moves in. Any storm that develops will be capable of damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rainfall and lightning are threats in any storm.

Aside from the storm chance we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

It will be humid on Monday but not as humid as later in the week. Highs Monday will get to the low 80s with an east, northeast wind. There could be a spotty shower around in the morning with a few storms possible to our southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday will be hot and humid with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a heat index of 95. By Thursday morning we could be dealing with storms and heat indices will rise to the low 100s by the afternoon. The end of the week will favor showers and storms as “clusters” develop to our northwest and drop south into central Indiana. –Danielle Dozier