× Anderson police warns residents of recent vehicle break-ins

ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities in Anderson are warning residents to be on the lookout after a series of recent vehicle break-ins.

According to their Facebook page, residents on the south side of town, specifically the southeast and areas around 38th St., Hamilton Pl., Burton Pl. and Forrest Terrace to be alert for suspicious activity.

Police said they are experiencing high numbers of break-ins to unlocked vehicles in these areas during the last few days.

One possible suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white cap and carrying a backpack.

Other areas of concern are:

Columbus Ave.

Mellen Dr.

Oaklawn Dr.

St. Charles St.

Charles St.

Jaysue St.

Elva St.

LaRue St.

Malibu St.

Scatterfield Rd.

Authorities say to lock your doors and be alert to any suspicious persons in your area between the areas of midnight and 6 a.m.