Authorities investigating after kayakers find car in Fall Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating after a car was found in Fall Creek on the northeast side Sunday morning.

Fire officials say two kayakers reported finding the partially-submerged vehicle near Winston Drive shortly before 8:45 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they checked for possible occupants, but no one was found inside.

Divers then worked to hook the car up to a wrecker cables to pull it out of the water.

Wrecker removal of car in water at Fall Creek & Winston Dr #IFD TacTeam 14 @IMPDnews @INdnrnews @IndianapolisEMS on scene 🚒🚔🚑 pic.twitter.com/fi5jaPYZtL — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) July 16, 2017

The events that led to the partially-submerged vehicle are remain unclear. Indianapolis police, EMS and conservation officers were called to the scene to aid in the investigation.