Fishers teen seriously injured in tubing accident on Geist Reservoir

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A Fishers teen suffered serious injuries to his feet when they were struck by a propeller Friday afternoon.

The Department of Natural Resources says 18-year-old Alec Harris was tubing on Geist Reservoir when the accident happened.

Fishers police responded to the scene on the northeast side of the reservoir at approximately 3:25 p.m. after receiving a call from the 17-year-old operator of the boat.

Harris was transported to Methodist Hospital, where DNR says he underwent surgery to repair deep lacerations, broken bones, and torn tendons and ligaments.

An investigation into the incident showed that Harris had been thrown off the tube in a turn and the boat which was towing him came back around and ran over him.

“Neither of the 15-year old girls on board the boat who were observing saw Harris fall off the tube, and the operator was unaware until it was too late,” said DNR.

Conservation officers want to remind boaters of the importance of proper observing during towing activities. Indiana law requires that observers give their “full attention” to persons being towed at all times.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident. No charges are expected to be filed.