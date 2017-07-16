IN Focus: Carson on Russia probe, Trump Jr. emails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In an interview that aired on this week's edition of IN Focus, Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) shared his concerns on the Donald Trump Jr. email controversy and the ongoing probe into Russian meddling.

A member of the House intelligence committee, Carson said he could not reveal what he'd learned about some of the reports making headlines in recent days, but said he was troubled by what's been reported in the news.

"I think it's unfortunate," said Carson. "What we have here is a blatant disregard for our national security and what we have here is a President whose family members and his close allies have an embedded relationship with the Russian government."