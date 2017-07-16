IN Focus: Rokita on health care, Senate race, Russia probe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In the midst of a controversial year in the nation's capital, Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN) is also looking ahead to 2018, and a potential run for Senate against Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN).

In an interview that aired on this week's edition of IN Focus, the fourth-district congressman talked about the health care debate and the investigation into Russian meddling but he also wasn't shy in sharing his thoughts on his potential opponents in the race for Senate.

Rokita responded to a recent FOX59/CBS4 interview with Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN), who is also considering a run for the Republican nomination for Senate.

Messer has been defending his wife's legal work for the city of Fishers, which has been the subject of two recent reports from the Associated Press, reports that were forwarded to many members of the media by Rokita's campaign team.

"Frankly, I've known Todd a long time and very little surprises me," said Messer in an interview last month.

"I don't know what that means," said Rokita. "But I do know this: I'm going to able to keep the race focused on Joe Donnelly because I don't have the baggage that Luke Messer does."

Neither Rokita or Messer have officially entered the race, but this week they were hit with a complaint filed to the Federal Election Commission.

The American Democracy Legal Fund filed complaints against Rokita and Messer, claiming both lawmakers broke election law by running for the Senate before officially declaring their candidacy, a charge that Rokita dismissed out of hand.