Softball tournament honors slain Delphi teens

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. – The first memorial softball tournament to honor Abby Williams and Libby German brought in both money and memories.

Teams from across Indiana and Illinois poured into the fields in Battle Ground Saturday. The event even sold out and teams were turned away.

"Seeing the community come out and help, it's just amazing," said Lori Knipp, tournament organizer.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Delphi Summer Rec Player Scholarship Fund in memory of the Delphi teens who were murdered while hiking in February. The goal is to build a new sports complex in the girls’ honor.

State and federal agencies are still working to find whoever took the young girls’ lives, but questions remain as the community rallies on.

“This has been pretty amazing. We knew it was going to be huge. It's a lot bigger than we thought it would be,” said Knipp.

If you know anything, call police at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@Cacoshrf.com.