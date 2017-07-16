Take advantage of these deals on National Ice Cream Day

Sunday is Nation Ice Cream Day and several restaurants and stores are offering deals to help you and your dog celebrate.

FOX59 compiled the following list:

McDonald’s: Customers can claim a free vanilla cone at participating restaurants from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You’ll first need to redeem the soft serve on the McDonald’s app.

Wendy’s: Get a small Frosty for 50 cents.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. It's a Frosty, and it's only 50 cents. pic.twitter.com/ww1Gjc4fTz — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 30, 2017

Kroger: The supermarket is offering sundaes made from their Kroger Deluxe ice cream and 12 count ice cream sandwiches for 99 cents each.

PetSmart: The pet store didn’t want to leave your dog out of the fun. The store’s PetsHotel is offering free dog-friendly ice cream treats.