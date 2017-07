Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. -- Dozens of tree climbers are set to take part in Jambo's 4th annual tree competition at Holliday Park today.

80 tree care professionals from around the globe will be showing off their climbing and rigging skills by taking part in a variety of events. The festival also includes vendors and exhibitions, food, and games for people of all ages.

The event is free and open to the public.