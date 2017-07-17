× Brickyard 400 parties and summer concerts highlight a busy week of activities for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Brickyard 400 parties, downtown fun runs and summer concerts will all add to the traffic flow for downtown Indianapolis this week.

Drivers should expect most of the activities to start mid-week and go through the weekend. Drivers should also expect delays around those areas with those events.

Here is a rundown for what is happening this week in downtown.

Wednesday, July 19

Hudson Street between Ohio and New York streets will be closed 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. for a private event.

A media Back-to-School event will take place on the south-west quadrant of Monument Circle from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Only the curb lane will be closed, but expect increased traffic on Monument Circle.



Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Thursday, July 20

RUN(317) Mass Ave will begin and end in the 800 block of Mass Ave, and will result in partial closures along the route from 7 – 9 p.m.

Friday, July 21

The Brickyard Block Party presented by Lilly Diabetes will result in the closure of the west block of Georgia Street from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

North Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets will be closed 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for Love Thy Neighbor Day.

The south half of Monument Circle will be closed 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for Meet a Carriage Horse Day.

Special Events

A Concert at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn may cause increased traffic around White River State Park Wednesday evening.