× Crew Carwash’s ‘Crew for Kids’ to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Crew Carwash is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters for its annual Crew for Kids fundraiser.

Crew will donate half of all Works washes, which cost $16, and Ultimate washes, which cost $20, sold on Saturday, July 22 at all 30 of its locations to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Crew will also accept credit and cash donations throughout the day.

The funds will benefit five Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies who serve residents near Crew locations, including the central Indiana, greater Lafayette, south central Indiana, metropolitan Chicago and Vigo County locations.

“We are excited for another successful Crew for Kids event with Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Sally Grant, executive vice president of Crew Carwash. “We are so happy to support their mission to create positive relationships for at risk youth through 1-to-1 mentoring and we’ve been able to see first-hand what an impact the organization has on the youth in our community.”

At last year’s event, more than $44,000 was raised. In total, the company has raised nearly $400,000 for the nonprofit since its inaugural fundraiser in 2010.