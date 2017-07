× Cyclist dies in near west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a cyclist is dead following a crash Monday on the city’s near west side.

Officers were called to the scene at West Washington Street and North Tibbs Avenue just after 2 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating.

Officials will identify the cyclist after next-of-kin have been notified. This story is developing.