Enjoy half-priced tacos at over 20 Indy restaurants during taco week
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Forget about Taco Tuesday. This week it’s “Taco everyday” during the first-ever Indy Taco Week.
More than 20 locations around central Indiana will offer their tastiest tacos for half-price through Sunday. Part of the proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization Second Helpings. The event is hosted by Indy Food & Drink Weeks and Nuvo.
Below is a list of participating restaurants:
- Big Lug Canteen
- Brothers Bar & Grill
- Broad Ripple Brewpub
- Caballo Loco Grill & Cantina
- Cafe at the Prop
- Chao Vietnamese Street Food
- Clustertruck
- Drake’s
- Ember Urban Eatery
- Hops & Fire Craft Tap House
- La Lucha
- La Mulita
- The RAM Restaurant & Brewery
- Redemption Alewerks
- Shoefly Public House
- Spice Box
- Stacked Pickle
- The Taco Shop
- Whiskey Business Sports Bar & Entertainment