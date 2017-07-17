Enjoy half-priced tacos at over 20 Indy restaurants during taco week

Posted 7:52 AM, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:10AM, July 17, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Forget about Taco Tuesday. This week it’s “Taco everyday” during the first-ever Indy Taco Week.

More than 20 locations around central Indiana will offer their tastiest tacos for half-price through Sunday. Part of the proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization Second Helpings. The event is hosted by Indy Food & Drink Weeks and Nuvo.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

  • Big Lug Canteen
  • Brothers Bar & Grill
  • Broad Ripple Brewpub
  • Caballo Loco Grill & Cantina
  • Cafe at the Prop
  • Chao Vietnamese Street Food
  • Clustertruck
  • Drake’s
  • Ember Urban Eatery
  • Hops & Fire Craft Tap House
  • La Lucha
  • La Mulita
  • The RAM Restaurant & Brewery
  • Redemption Alewerks
  • Shoefly Public House
  • Spice Box
  • Stacked Pickle
  • The Taco Shop
  • Whiskey Business Sports Bar & Entertainment