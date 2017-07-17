× Enjoy half-priced tacos at over 20 Indy restaurants during taco week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Forget about Taco Tuesday. This week it’s “Taco everyday” during the first-ever Indy Taco Week.

More than 20 locations around central Indiana will offer their tastiest tacos for half-price through Sunday. Part of the proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization Second Helpings. The event is hosted by Indy Food & Drink Weeks and Nuvo.

Below is a list of participating restaurants: