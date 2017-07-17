× Friends and family react after coroner identifies men murdered on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police continue to search for a killer following a triple murder Sunday night.

Indianapolis police were called out just after 6 p.m. Sunday to the Somerset Lake Apartments. When officers arrived, they found three men shot dead in an apartment in the building at 7802 Somerset Bay.

The crime left people like Shevy Price in shock.

“No matter what this was over, this kind of thing shouldn’t be happening,” said Price. “Nobody deserves to die like that, especially Jordan. He was one of the greatest guys I’ve ever known in my life.”

Shevy went to school with one of the victims at Rushville High School. That victim is 19-year-old Justin Crowder. Shevy most remembers Justin’s sense of humor.

“I got to know him through a class project and he was just the funniest guy,” said Price. “I think everyone is going to remember him as a fun loving guy and a smart guy.”

The family of the second victim, 25-year-old Dominique Miller, issued a written statement and described Miller as a father of two young girls.

The third victim was identified as 25-year-old Jordan Wright.

A map of murders in Indianapolis shows so far this year there haven’t been any other murders within several miles of the north side scene.

Two witnesses were left alive inside the apartment when the shooting happened. Police would not get into specifics, but did say Sunday night the triple shooting was not random.

“We do believe this is an isolated reason and we do believe this apartment was targeted for a specific reason,” said IMPD Capt. Harold Turner.

Friends and family of Dominique, Justin and Jordan now want the shooters caught, but know it won’t take away their pain.

“Right now that would the best thing, but it really means nothing to me. He’s gone. You can’t take that back,” said Price.

At this hour no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.